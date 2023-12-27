Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Teen cited after police chase leads to crash

By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 17-year-old girl has been cited after a police chase that led to a crash.

(Virginia State Police earlier said the girl had been arrested; this article corrects that.)

Shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday, December 26, a Virginia State Police trooper tried to pull over a driver who was traveling 80 miles per hour in a 60-MPH zone on Route 460 in Campbell County, according to police. The driver, in a Honda Prelude, refused to stop, leading the trooper to chase her, according to police.

Police say as the driver came to the end of the exit ramp from Route 460 to Mt. Athos Road, she lost control, crossed over Mt. Athos Road and hit the guardrail.

The driver, a 17-year-old girl from Bedford County, was cited for eluding police and reckless driving. She was not hurt; nor was her passenger. Her name has not been released.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Woman flown to hospital after being hit by car, VSP investigating
Dog Stolen from Home in Rockbridge County
Dog stolen from home in Rockbridge County on Christmas found safe
Fairlea, W.Va. couple arrested Friday for alleged child overdose.
Parents Arrested For Child Overdose
Ruben Enrique Mejia Garcia, 28, of Harrisonburg.
Harrisonburg police make arrest in Christmas Day abduction
Williamstown Fire Department's rescue boat on scene.
UPDATE: Authorities identify body found in river

Latest News

ACSO announces arrest after vehicle pursuit.
Augusta County pursuit ends in arrest
Augusta County pursuit ends in arrest
Roderick Carroll
Petersburg schools employee charged with sex crimes involving student
After the holiday season, it might be difficult to find a suitable place to throw away or...
Recycling Christmas trees after the holiday season
The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg looks to meet their Red Kettle goal