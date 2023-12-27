Teen cited after police chase leads to crash

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 17-year-old girl has been cited after a police chase that led to a crash.

(Virginia State Police earlier said the girl had been arrested; this article corrects that.)

Shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday, December 26, a Virginia State Police trooper tried to pull over a driver who was traveling 80 miles per hour in a 60-MPH zone on Route 460 in Campbell County, according to police. The driver, in a Honda Prelude, refused to stop, leading the trooper to chase her, according to police.

Police say as the driver came to the end of the exit ramp from Route 460 to Mt. Athos Road, she lost control, crossed over Mt. Athos Road and hit the guardrail.

The driver, a 17-year-old girl from Bedford County, was cited for eluding police and reckless driving. She was not hurt; nor was her passenger. Her name has not been released.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.