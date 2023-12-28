Grandma’s possible indictment likely hinges on infant’s condition, legal analyst says

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A grandmother has yet to be indicted by a grand jury after an infant was shot almost three weeks ago, but a legal analyst says the weeks-long wait could be because of the child’s condition.

Mia Harris, 43, is facing three felonious assault charges the Butler County Sheriff’s Office said she shot her 5-and-half-month-old granddaughter in the head on Dec. 9.

The little girl was taken to UC West Chester Hospital and then flown to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center in Avondale.

Sheriff Richard Jones described her condition as “grave” almost three weeks ago. As of Thursday, the sheriff’s office says there has been no change in her condition.

Waiting to see if the 5-and-half-month-old can pull through might be the reason why Harris has not been indicted, FOX19 NOW legal analyst Mike Allen explains.

“It could be any number of reasons why it’s moving slowly, but the one that would come to mind for me, they may be waiting to see if the child lives or dies,” Allen said. “If the child dies, then obviously the indictment would be for some type of homicide case.”

Allen says the prosecutor’s office still has plenty of time to get an indictment and the health of the victim certainly plays a part in the timing.

“They have 60 days, the prosecutor does, from when the case is bound over to the grand jury to indict, so they’ve got plenty of time,” Allen explained. “My guess is that’s what they’re waiting for.”

Allen said the three felonious assault charges Harris is facing are just the beginning.

“It’s just horrific to think about, but if what the grandmother did was an intentional act in shooting that baby, then it’s a whole different ball game,” the legal analyst says. “If the child survives, in all likelihood, an attempted murder case.”

The case was bound over to a grand jury at Harris’ last court appearance back on Dec. 13.

