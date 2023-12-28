Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Mental health support for veterans during the holidays

Specifically for veterans, the holidays can enhance difficulties adjusting to civilian life, exacerbate posttraumatic stress disorder symptoms or induce guilt.
Specifically for veterans, the holidays can enhance difficulties adjusting to civilian life,...
Specifically for veterans, the holidays can enhance difficulties adjusting to civilian life, exacerbate posttraumatic stress disorder symptoms or induce guilt.(Jacob Krantz)
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The holiday season is marketed as the “most wonderful time of the year,” but it can also be one of the most stressful times of the year.

Specifically for veterans, the holidays can enhance difficulties adjusting to civilian life, exacerbate posttraumatic stress disorder symptoms or induce guilt.

Veteran Scott Kirby said civilians should be mindful of the veteran experience.

“Loud noises, it could have been a car accident that trigger something. Just be minful. We might be in a hurry during the holidays and in a rush to get there and we might blow our horn at somebody and that may trigger post traumatic stress. I would say treat those like you would want to be treated and that could keep some of that stuff down.”

He said the holidays are a difficult time for the families of military members serving overseas.

“This time of year, keep those that are deployed in your hearts and prayers. There are families right now that are wondering what’s happening to their loved ones or what their loved ones are doing overseas that are keeping us safe to continue to do what we are doing now. I just pray for those that are deployed.”

Kirby said veterans fighting with stress should remember that help is out there.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police investigate two fatal crashes in Rockingham County
TJ Warsing is the owner of ‘T.J.’s Dermagraphics Tattoo’s’ in downtown Harrisonburg and has...
Longtime Harrisonburg tattoo artist seeks community’s help to save his business
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Teens reported missing, Augusta County Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding them
Fatal fire generic
Teenager dies in house fire
ACSO announces arrest after vehicle pursuit.
Augusta County man arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit

Latest News

Damage from Blue Ridge Rock Fest courtesy Lawrence Towles
Blue Ridge Rock Festival issues statement
Air3: A Year in Review (2023)
Air3: A Year in Review (2023)
(STOCK)
Wintergreen police weigh-in on Bigfoot sightings
VDH's office of emergency preparedness in partnership with the dept. of emergency management...
VDH discusses maintenance of Strategic National Stockpile program
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Cooler into the weekend