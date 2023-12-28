Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Name released in deadly fire; family shares their memories

Family of a woman who died in a fire in Meigs County, Ohio, shared memories of her.
By Brenda Bryan and Ariana Mintz
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - After a fire claimed a woman’s life, her family released a statement to WSAZ about the kind of person Sherry Harris was.

“Sherry was known by many people for her bright personality. Everybody that knew her loved her and she loved everybody. And everybody that she met instantly became friends with them. She met people on vacation when she traveled to different places, and as soon as she’d meet them she became like lifelong friends with them.”

Family member

Neighbors said they heard explosions when the fire happened Tuesday night and saw flames coming out of the house. It was reported just after 11 p.m. in the 2100 block of West College Street.

Parts of the roof melted in, and patches of soot are still on the house the day after the fire.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The name of the woman who died in a house fire has been released.

The fire was reported just after 11 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 2100 block of West College Street in Meigs County.

The fire chief of the Syracuse Volunteer Fire Department said Sherry Harris died in the fire.

The chief said she was the only one who lived in the home.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police investigate two fatal crashes in Rockingham County
Fatal fire generic
Teenager dies in house fire
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Teens reported missing, Augusta County Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding them
ACSO announces arrest after vehicle pursuit.
Augusta County man arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit
The Page County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing juvenile.
Page County Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding missing teen

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries - Dec. 29 - Dec. 31
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Cooler into the weekend
VDH PPE STOCKPILE
COVID-19
RHHD reports rise in COVID cases amid the holiday season
As 2023 comes to an end, one famous female convicted killer was released on parole in Arizona,...
Former Playboy Bunny released on parole decades after husband’s murder