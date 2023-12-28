Page County Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding missing teen

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing teen from Page County.

According to the sheriff’s office, 17-year-old Chelsie June Koerner was last seen on Dec. 26 on Rooster Lane in Shenandoah wearing black sweatpants and a navy shirt.

The sheriff’s office gave the following description:

Date of Birth: June 28, 2006

White female

130lbs

5′5′'

Short, blonde hair

Anyone having knowledge of her whereabouts, please contact the Page County Sheriff’s Office at 540-743-6571.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.