Page County Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding missing teen
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing teen from Page County.
According to the sheriff’s office, 17-year-old Chelsie June Koerner was last seen on Dec. 26 on Rooster Lane in Shenandoah wearing black sweatpants and a navy shirt.
The sheriff’s office gave the following description:
- Date of Birth: June 28, 2006
- White female
- 130lbs
- 5′5′'
- Short, blonde hair
Anyone having knowledge of her whereabouts, please contact the Page County Sheriff’s Office at 540-743-6571.
