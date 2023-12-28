Cream of the Crop
Page County Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding missing teen

The Page County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing juvenile.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing teen from Page County.

According to the sheriff’s office, 17-year-old Chelsie June Koerner was last seen on Dec. 26 on Rooster Lane in Shenandoah wearing black sweatpants and a navy shirt.

The sheriff’s office gave the following description:

  • Date of Birth: June 28, 2006
  • White female
  • 130lbs
  • 5′5′'
  • Short, blonde hair

Anyone having knowledge of her whereabouts, please contact the Page County Sheriff’s Office at 540-743-6571.

