Ram Hardwood Classic: Day 1 Results
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The first day of the Ram Hardwood Classic wrapped up at Strasburg High School on Wednesday night. You can check out results from the games below along with the updated bracket.
Girls
- Central 64, East Rock 59
- Page County 63, Skyline 47
- Broadway 40, Sherando 33
- Buffalo Gap 45, Strasburg 42
Boys
- Skyline 73, Central 52
- Strasburg 53, Page County 47
