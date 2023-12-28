Ram Hardwood Classic: Day 1 Results

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The first day of the Ram Hardwood Classic wrapped up at Strasburg High School on Wednesday night. You can check out results from the games below along with the updated bracket.

Girls

Central 64, East Rock 59

Page County 63, Skyline 47

Broadway 40, Sherando 33

Buffalo Gap 45, Strasburg 42

Boys

Skyline 73, Central 52

Strasburg 53, Page County 47

Ram Hardwood Classic Brackets after day 1. Day 2 kicks off at 11:30 am tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/OHoCU62PxY — Strasburg Athletics (@SHSRamathletics) December 28, 2023

