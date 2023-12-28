Teens reported missing, Augusta County Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding them

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding two teens who have been reported missing.

The sheriff’s office said both teens were last seen on Thursday, Dec. 28 in Staunton at around 5 a.m.

Here are descriptions of both teens from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office:

Brandon Christopher Baber

White Male

17-years-old

6′04″

240 lbs.

Brown Hair

Blue Eyes

Annika Elizabeth Ehrenfeld

White Female

17-years-old

4′10″

105 lbs.

Brown Hair

Blue Eyes

The sheriff’s office said Brandon may be in a 1996 Light Blue Honda Accord with VA tags TPF7680, and that Annika Elizabeth Ehrenfeld could be with him.

If anyone has any information, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

