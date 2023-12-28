Travel numbers exceed pre-pandemic levels

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to AAA, some travel numbers exceeded expectations for 2023.

National headlines around major holidays in 2023 predicted high expectations for travelers. Three years removed from the pandemic, AAA predicted 2023 would be the first year back to a “normal” level of travel.

Morgan Dean, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic, said the forecasts were correct. Many people traveled home for the holidays, or vacation in the summer. Dean said most travel was consistent with forecasts in 2023 and data recorded in 2019, but some methods of travel saw more people use them in 2023 compared to 2019.

“Back to where we were beforehand but in some cases higher than that. Cruising bookings skyrocketed this year back earlier in the year we just saw numbers off the charts. We also saw travel and bookings to international spots pick up,” Dean said.

The AAA forecast is calling for 115 million people nationwide to travel between Dec. 23, 2023, and Jan. 1, 2024. Dean said this number might be exceeded, especially on trains and cruises. When numbers are compared to 2019, alternative modes of transportation took more people to places than before.

“When we looked at the 2019 travel numbers and compared them to the 2023 numbers, we were right back there with that time period. In some cases, like with cruising and air travel, we were actually above those numbers,” Dean said.

However, the increased travel has also come with increased risk on the road. According to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, traffic incidents rose this year compared to others.

