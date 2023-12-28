Virginia State Police investigate two fatal crashes in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police is investigating two separate fatal crashes that happened this past week.

On Christmas day, a Subaru Legacy was headed north on Route 11 near Smithland Road around noon. According to VSP, the Subaru crossed the centerline and hit a GMC Envoy head-on.

The impact caused both vehicles to run off the road.

The driver of the Subaru, 22-year-old Garcia Hernandez, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from his vehicle. He was taken to Sentara RMH where he later died.

The two people in the other vehicle, Jorge Castaneda-Rosales and his passenger, were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

A day later, VSP was called to Daphna Road for a single-vehicle crash just before 11 a.m.

A Honda Civic had run off the right side of the road, overcorrected, crossed the centerline and ran off the left side of the road. The car hit an embankment and overturned.

The driver, 24-year-old Mckayla Miller was taken to Sentara RMH where she later died. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

This crash is also still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.