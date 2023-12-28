Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Worker crushed to death by trailer that collapsed on him

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
By WCVB via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:28 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. (WCVB) - A worker was killed Wednesday morning when a 90,000-pound trailer collapsed and fell onto him.

It happened at a business in the Massachusetts town of Westborough, about 35 miles west of Boston.

The city’s fire chief says two workers were working on the 53-foot-long trailer portion of a tractor-trailer.

The male victim was underneath working on its landing gear when the accident happened.

Fire officials say the weight of the trailer, including its cargo contents of water bottles, was about 90,000 pounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has joined the investigation into what happened.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ACSO announces arrest after vehicle pursuit.
Augusta County pursuit ends in arrest
Ruben Enrique Mejia Garcia, 28, of Harrisonburg.
Harrisonburg police make arrest in Christmas Day abduction
FILE - Tom Smothers does yo-yo tricks during arrivals at CBS's 75th anniversary celebration...
Comedian Tom Smothers, one-half of the Smothers Brothers, dies at 86
Tractor-Trailer Fire on I-81
WATCH: Video released of tractor-trailer fire on I-81
Danny Masterson Mugshot released
Danny Masterson sent to state prison to serve sentence for rape convictions, mug shot released

Latest News

Southwest officials confirmed Flight 1416 was headed to Austin, Texas, but turned back around...
Bird strike forces Southwest plane to make emergency landing
Southwest officials confirmed Flight 1416 was headed to Austin, Texas, but turned back around...
Bird strike forces emergency plane landing
Sentara RMH
Impacts of Seasonal Affective Disorder
Lobby of the new Shenandoah County Parks and Recreation facility.
Shenandoah County Parks and Recreation opens new facility