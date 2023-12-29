Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

AI technology is impacting healthcare more than ever

Artificial intelligence is helping medical facilities find the most accurate information
Healthcare equipment
Healthcare equipment(CNN Newsource)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In health news, AI technology is being used everywhere to broaden research, but many people are not aware of just how effective it is in the health care industry.

Odds are if you had a usual checkup your nurses and doctors have used it. Carta Healthcare is changing the game when it comes to using this technology to give patients and clinical studies the most accurate information.

“The way this looks is there is a nurse with one screen open on one monitor and another screen on another,” said Carta co-founder Matt Hollingsworth.

“They are filling out the form by filling out the form and looking through all those checked boxes that were checked before. What we do is build tech that can speed it up and make it more accurate. We didn’t invent these algorithms but we did put them together in a novel way that actually guarantees quality and makes the turnaround time faster.”

Hollingsworth and Carta are dedicated to using AI technology when practicing medicine. You may not realize it when you are at the doctor, but the innovative software is used all too often.

“And I can give you an example of an AI that’s used everyday all over the country which is a pulse oximeter. The thing that they stick on your finger which tells you the pulse and the oxygen saturation and it uses two key AI algorithms.”

With West Virginians, health problems are on the rise and WVU Medicine is creating their own innovations with AI technology to help patients better interact with their doctor.

WVU Medicine Vice President & Assistant Chief Information officer Ilo Romero says the they are trying to make is less complicated when a patient interacts with his or hers’ doctor.

“Have you been to a doctor and your with the doctor and the doctor is like looking at the computer and typing and your talking to your doctor at your appointment and you don’t even know if the doctor is paying attention to you? What we’re doing is essentially helping the doctor to stop worrying about looking at the computer and typing and actually can talk to you and talk about your condition.”

Carta Healthcare conducted a survey recently asking patients what percentage they thought AI was used in the course of their care. Hollingsworth says you can count on it anytime you step into a hospital.

“There’s an objective answer to that which is 100 percent of patients have had AI used in the course of their care,” said Hollingsworth.

“Especially anyone that has gone into the doctor in the last two decades to get anything like a physical.”

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police investigate two fatal crashes in Rockingham County
TJ Warsing is the owner of ‘T.J.’s Dermagraphics Tattoo’s’ in downtown Harrisonburg and has...
Longtime Harrisonburg tattoo artist seeks community’s help to save his business
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Teens reported missing, Augusta County Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding them
Fatal fire generic
Teenager dies in house fire
ACSO announces arrest after vehicle pursuit.
Augusta County man arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit

Latest News

Damage from Blue Ridge Rock Fest courtesy Lawrence Towles
Blue Ridge Rock Festival issues statement
Air3: A Year in Review (2023)
Air3: A Year in Review (2023)
(STOCK)
Wintergreen police weigh-in on Bigfoot sightings
VDH's office of emergency preparedness in partnership with the dept. of emergency management...
VDH discusses maintenance of Strategic National Stockpile program
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Cooler into the weekend