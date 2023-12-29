Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Bedford County designated as World War II Heritage City

WWII veterans honored at National D-Day Memorial in Bedford.
WWII veterans honored at National D-Day Memorial in Bedford.(wdbj7)
By Justin Geary
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The U.S. Department of Interior’s National Park Service (NPS) has designated Bedford County as a World War II Heritage City.

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) wrote a letter to the National Park Service in September requesting that the county be given the designation.

“World War II was a defining period in American history, and Bedford County has been a vocal advocate for memorializing and preserving this history. As the site of the National D-Day Memorial and the homeplace of the Bedford Boys, this decision by NPS introduces the rest of the country to a foundational piece of World War II preservation efforts. I am proud to represent Virginia’s only World War II Heritage City and I applaud the years of hard work by Bedford County and others to make this designation possible,” said Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA).

Bedford County is one of 11 new U.S. communities to receive the distinction.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police investigate two fatal crashes in Rockingham County
Fatal fire generic
Teenager dies in house fire
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Teens reported missing, Augusta County Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding them
ACSO announces arrest after vehicle pursuit.
Augusta County man arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit
The Page County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing juvenile.
Page County Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding missing teen

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Cooler into the weekend
Birthdays and Anniversaries - Dec. 29 - Dec. 31
VDH PPE STOCKPILE
COVID-19
RHHD reports rise in COVID cases amid the holiday season