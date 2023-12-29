Charlie Obaugh RV & Outdoor Student Athlete of the Week: Peyton Dinardo

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - Central High School Senior Peyton DiNardo is a record-setting three-sport standout who excels on the court and in the classroom.

“Sports have definitely helped my work ethic and my teamwork. Work ethic is something you need to get by in life, it’s something that you really have to work on and my teamwork, working in groups is something you do every day in school and that’s really helped me there too,” said DiNardo who plays basketball, tennis, and volleyball at Central.

DiNardo is a starting forward for Central’s girls’ basketball team, a standout tennis player, and a four-year star on the varsity volleyball team. This past year DiNardo made school history on the court.

“She’s led us in kills for the past two years. This year she actually achieved, she’s gotten over 1,000 kills in her career, first player in Central history to do that so that’s pretty impressive. But not only that , it’s also her defense I think that’s something that she has really improved upon,” said Central Volleyball Head Coach Ashlie Clar.

This season DiNardo helped lead the Falcons to the Region 2B championship and the state semifinals. DiNardo said that she and her work ethic was the key to their success.

“It’s not easy to get where you get in your sport, once you get past districts and regions it really takes a lot of work in any sport to get there. That’s really helped me as an individual and it’s definitely helped my team because I’ve seen my work ethic pay off on my other teammates,” said DiNardo.

DiNardo’s coach said that she has always been a very hard worker who looks to improve in any way she can.

“In the off-season she is always working she’s played club volleyball, coming to open gyms, and working with the younger girls. She’s never satisfied with where she’s at she always wants to get better and she has such a positive attitude as well which I think is huge,” said Clar.

In addition to DiNardo’s hard work, her preparation and leadership helped her and her teammates have success in all her sports.

“For big games, I’ll be like alright I see this, this, this, and this with a team, and Peyton will be like ‘also I’ve seen this too’. She’s not the loudest person on the court but when she talks the girls listen intently,” said Clar.

DiNardo said that she wasn’t accustomed to being a leader at first but she grew into and has helped many of her teammates improve.

“I always push myself to get better and so I think I do that to my other teammates. I always want to push them to be better than they were yesterday because you’re always trying to grow and be better than the person you were yesterday,” she said.

Playing tennis for the first time last year as a junior DiNardo quickly picked up the sport and became the number two seed on a team that won the Region 2B championship.

“We did really well this season, we went to the state tournament for doubles and our team made it to the state semifinals so that was a pretty good experience for my first year and I’m hoping we’ll make it even further this year,” said DiNardo.

In the classroom DiNardo is exceptional as well. While balancing three sports she boasts a 4.2 GPA.

“She’s very focused, she’s always on task, always wanting to do the right thing but also wanting to learn and make sure she has the good base to move forward in everything she does. So it’s absolutely phenomenal to have somebody who cares about learning,” said Sherry Heishman, an agricultural education teacher at Central.

DiNardo also attends the Massanutten Regional Governor’s School where she takes advanced college-level courses with some of the other top students from around the Northern Shenandoah Valley.

“The courses are definitely more rigorous but they have helped prepare me, I know they’re preparing me for college, and they’ve helped my GPA. Everyone there just wants to learn just like me so I know I’m getting the best education, the teachers and everyone there are just so amazing,” said DiNardo.

Sherry Heishman said that DiNardo is a wonderful student who works hard and has a great personality.

“She is a true leader, she will work with anybody and everybody. She tries to pull everyone in to make sure that everybody is taking part, she’ll step up and do any chore that anybody else doesn’t want to do, she just works hard at everything she does,” said Heishman. “She is definitely in the top of students that I’ve had in the 38 years that I’ve been here. She’ll be to go wherever she wants to and do what she wants to do with her work ethic and her ability to learn the sky is the limit for her.”

DiNardo said that balancing school and sports can be tough but she feels that it has helped her grow.

“It’s definitely a lot of hard work but it teaches you how to persevere throughout everything that you have to face, staying on top of grades and all your school extra activities and on top of that sports. It’s very difficult but it teaches you a lot,” she said.

DiNardo said that her favorite subject in school is environmental science and she hopes to attend a four-year university to study nutrition and dietetics after graduating in the spring. As she prepares to finish out her high school career she hopes to have made an impact on her classmates and teammates.

“I hope I leave behind my work ethic. I want to inspire people to work as hard as they possibly can and be better than the person they were yesterday because you’re your biggest competition, you want to be better than you were yesterday,” she said.

