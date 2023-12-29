Construction underway for Homeless Services Center in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Construction for the Homeless Services Center in Harrisonburg has been underway.

Mike Parks, Director of Communications for the City of Harrisonburg said while there are organizations in the city that work to help people experiencing homelessness, there is not a facility that is open year-round where people can go.

“Having a place where they can be safe, have a roof over their heads as they receive the services they need, and hopefully work toward permanent supportive housing is something we need in our community,” said Parks.

Parks said the city knows this is something that is needed and they have heard from organizations that help people experiencing homelessness that this is something that is needed. “We work very closely with these organizations, we have been told that is what is needed for the population here in Harrisonburg and we are that we are going to be able to make that happen,” said Parks.

When the facility is completed, it will be open year-round. " It is going to have an overnight shelter and it is going to have a drop-in service during the day,” said Parks.

This project has been in the works for a while, Parks said, " When ARPA Funds become available, one of the first things Harrisonburg City Council decided was to put $5,000,000.00 of those funds towards this project and that really got us going.”

Parks said they are excited to see this facility come together but this will only be helping part of the problem. The city will continue to work with organizations that assist people experiencing homelessness, said Parks.

Parks said the goal is to have the facility up and operating by Winter of 2024.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.