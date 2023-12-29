Former Playboy Bunny released on parole decades after husband’s murder

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - From living a glamourous life performing on bars to spending decades behind bars. Former Playboy Bunny and convicted killer Carole Gold got a second chance at freedom after being recently released from an Arizona prison.

She was one of the first Playboy bunnies who helped open the Chicago Playboy Club in the 50s. It was at a Playboy resort where she met her husband, Charles “Chuck” Gold, before they eventually moved to Arizona. But in a turn of events, Carole Gold and her son hired a hitman to kill Chuck, and she was sentenced to life in prison.

That was before Arizona laws changed. Now, she’s free from behind bars.

As a famous Playboy Bunny, Carole Gold lived a life of glam, only enhanced when she married Chuck Gold, a Wild West actor known as “Black Bart.”

But that came crashing down when Chuck was ambushed at his Phoenix home in 1992, shot 8 times.

His wife Carole was sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder, part of a murder-for-hire scheme that involved her son, his drug dealer, a hitman and a $150,000 life insurance policy.

Carole Gold was recently granted parole and is now in a rare group in Arizona.

“We’re seeing less and less people being released on parole,” said criminal defense attorney Jason Lamm.

Lamm didn’t work on Gold’s case but said 30 years ago, in January 1994, all of Arizona’s criminal laws were revamped.

“We called it the old code versus the new code and under the old code parole was available. Inmates could serve approximately 2/3 of their sentences and then be released,” said Lamm.

Parole was abolished, and instead, what exists today is called community supervision.

“Somebody has to serve at least 85% of their sentence versus the reduced amount that was available under previous law,” said Lamm.

Even though Carole Gold was sentenced in 1997, the murder itself happened in 1992 before the laws changed, so she fell into the small group who was left with parole eligibility.

Arizona is one of only several states that no longer have parole boards; most states still have them.

That’s why Gypsy Rose Blanchard walked out of prison Thursday in Missouri even though she pleaded guilty to second-degree murder of her mother in 2016 and was sentenced to 10 years.

Blanchard admitted to convincing her boyfriend at the time to stab her mother to death while sleeping.

Blanchard had been medically abused by her mother for years and was made to believe she had leukemia and muscular dystrophy.

Under Missouri’s law, someone convicted of any violent offense must serve a minimum of 33% of their sentence.

Because of the staunch difference in Arizona law, we will rarely see anyone granted parole, and those who live to see that day would be some of Arizona’s most violent convicted criminals.

“The people who would now be eligible for release on parole would be serving very long sentences,” said Lamm.

According to the Department of Corrections database, Carole Gold was granted parole and released at the end of August.

While we don’t have a parole board anymore, it’s now up to the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency, which deals with pardons and commutations, to conduct the parole hearings for the small group who is eligible.

In the near future, we will have nobody left who can be eligible for parole.

