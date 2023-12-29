High school basketball scores and highlights: Dec. 28, 2023

(WHSV) - The Twila Showalter Holiday Classic tipped off on Thursday night while the Ram Hardwood Classic continued.

Twila Showalter Holiday Classic

Boys

Spotswood 79, Madison County 30

Lord Botetourt 67, Staunton 62 (OT)

Eastern Mennonite 60, E.C. Glass 49

Girls

Tuscarora 47, Spotswood 40

Liberty Christian 48, Turner Ashby 41

Briar Woods 69, Wilson Memorial 32

Ram Hardwood Classic

Boys

Buckhannon-Upshur 49, East Rockingham 41

Girls

Central 57, Page County 40

Buffalo Gap 34, Broadway 32

East Rockingham 66, Skyline 34

Strasburg 46, Sherando 25

