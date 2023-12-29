Cream of the Crop
High school basketball scores and highlights: Dec. 28, 2023

By Jarvis Haren
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:58 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(WHSV) - The Twila Showalter Holiday Classic tipped off on Thursday night while the Ram Hardwood Classic continued.

Select highlights are available in the video above while scores from all the games are listed below.

Twila Showalter Holiday Classic

Boys

  • Spotswood 79, Madison County 30
  • Lord Botetourt 67, Staunton 62 (OT)
  • Eastern Mennonite 60, E.C. Glass 49

Girls

  • Tuscarora 47, Spotswood 40
  • Liberty Christian 48, Turner Ashby 41
  • Briar Woods 69, Wilson Memorial 32

Ram Hardwood Classic

Boys

  • Buckhannon-Upshur 49, East Rockingham 41

Girls

  • Central 57, Page County 40
  • Buffalo Gap 34, Broadway 32
  • East Rockingham 66, Skyline 34
  • Strasburg 46, Sherando 25

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

