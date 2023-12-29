“It felt like the devil is coming,” Family recovers after fire burns their house down

GREENVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Lambert-Baugh family is recovering after a fire burned down their home.

On Dec. 27, the Riverheads Volunteer Fire Department responded to a housefire call in Greenville. Everybody in the house was asleep until Samantha Lambert, the owner of the home, woke up because she heard a breaker flip off.

“I got up, I clicked the breaker, I went to the bathroom, came back, looked at my phone and I realized the light from my phone showed a bunch of smoke in my room,” Lambert said. “I ran out to the kitchen and I looked at the back of the house and it was up in red flames.”

Once the heat of the flames and the bright red glow from the embers lit the house on fire, it took the family a little bit to fully understand what was happening. Within minutes, the red flames turned the house into a black suit.

“Everything I had worked for is gone,” Lambert said.

The tragedy comes after Lambert and her family spent Christmas with their extended family. Lambert said it was a fantastic time with them, only to be ruined days later by a fire.

“They said this is one of the best Christmases they’ve ever had, and in a matter of minutes it was gone,” Lambert said.

When describing the fire, both Lambert and the rest of her family described it as a horrible monster. They said it felt like a never-ending nightmare they could not wake up from.

“When I finally realized, I looked back into my room and saw a whole bunch of red flames, it felt like the devil was out to get us,” Samantha’s son, Kayden said.

Now, the Greenville and Augusta County community are working together to help the family rebuild. In the fire, Samantha said everything was lost. There were electronics, beds, bathrooms and a bunch of memories that were lost within 15 minutes.

Samantha’s husband Phillip Baugh said the community’s immediate support has been overwhelming for the family. Not only are people donating money and spreading the word, but some people are donating essentials like clothes since the family was left with only the things on their back.

“The fact that we have lost everything and gained more clothes in the last day and a half than we ever have in our whole life, it’s been a blessing,” Baugh said.

The people helping the family aren’t just neighbors, community members or other family members, it’s people who have no idea who the family is or what they do. Samantha said it’s been so empowering to see the community’s support for them.

“People we don’t even know are coming to our needs and we really appreciate it,” She said.

As the family is left to pick up the pieces from the tragedy, they are left with each other. They lost pets in the fire, but every person who was in the house made it out alive and unscathed. Baugh said that was the silver lining of everything, and there will be a way forward in the future.

“We all made it out alive, and we lost some of our pets. At least it wasn’t one of our kids. Definitely could’ve been a lot worse, I’m just grateful it wasn’t,” Baugh said.

If you’d like to donate to the Lambert-Baugh family, their family has organized a GoFundMe to help their family rebuild. Clothes and other essential donations can also be brought to the Riverheads Volunteer Fire Department so they can continue to have clean clothes.

