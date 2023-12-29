Longtime Harrisonburg tattoo artist seeks community’s help to save his business

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A longtime Harrisonburg tattoo artist and instructor is asking for the community’s help to keep his business open. TJ Warsing is the owner of ‘T.J.’s Dermagraphics Tattoo’s’ in downtown Harrisonburg and has been in the community for over 30 years, but now his business may be forced to close.

“I’ve been doing the tattooing for 50 years, I’ve done over 48,000 people,” said Warsing.

Warsing has been an artist in Harrisonburg for over 30 years and his work goes far beyond tattoos. At his business, he does everything from tattoos and piercings to glass etchings and sculpting. He even gave a custom glass etching to Pope John Paul II back in 2001.

“I’m a diversified artist I do many things. I do headstones, monuments, memorials,” said Warsing. “I do the artwork because I love it. I love being able to be diversified in many different things: wood, marble, granite, it does not matter what it is.”

Warsing is a veteran and is very involved in the community. He and his wife run ‘Love Thy Neighbor’ a local nonprofit that helps provide food and clothes to veterans and the homeless.

‘T.J.’s Dermagraphics Tattoo’s’ is more than just a business though, since 2002 Warsing has run a state-licensed school for aspiring tattoo artists.

“This is a $1.6 billion industry, so I see why there are so many individuals, young people, wanting to get into it. So I’m looking forward to teaching them the right way: sterilization, after-care, how to make their machines, how to break them down,” said Warsing.

Warsing’s school can have up to five students at a time and he’s graduated 40 students over the years who now work all over the country. However, his business and school have come on hard times as of late.

Back in September the business was flooded with 10,000 gallons of water after a break in the ceiling and had to close down for four months. This caused him to fall behind on rent payments and now he’s trying to raise $4,000 by January 3.

“I’m trying to raise at least the $4,000 to keep the business operating with the school. I’m trying to save the school for the students to be able to get their license in the state of Virginia,” said Warsing.

The situation has also caused Warsing to fall behind on payments on the mortgage for his home so rather than take out a loan he is asking for the community’s help. He hasn’t had any students paying fees because the school has been closed.

“My students have yet to come in to pay their fees. Once they do, I’ll be out of my situation but until then you can’t count on that,” he said.

In an effort to raise the money, Warsing is holding a book signing event on Saturday, December 30. There he hopes to sell 500 signed copies of his 1997 book ‘Stranger Than Fiction’ for $20 each. Each sale would include a DVD, gift certificate, and a raffle ticket that offers a chance to win a special prize.

“You have a choice to pick whatever artwork I have on the premises and pick it out for your business or your home or over the mantle, whatever,” said Warsing.

If he can save the business this weekend Warsing also hopes to eventually find someone to take over the school in the future.

“I’m looking for a young blood to be able to take over. I’m getting older and I’m not going to be able to continue with it forever but at least the legacy will be able to continue and get to teach those who are interested in going into this business,” he said.

The book signing event will be held at ‘T.J.’s Dermagraphics Tattoo’s’ on South Main Street in Harrisonburg from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec 30.

