Rainfall of 2023 well below average

The drought of 2023 will continue into 2024. But how much rain fell throughout the year? This really all started with a lack of snow from the winter of 2022-2023. Then heading into spring, the rain was lacking. After spring the rain is all dependant on sporadic summertime thunderstorms that are just not widespread. So while we did have several storms this summer, it really was the only save we had this year. Thankfully December has brought several storm systems so overall, we’re still down anywhere from 6″-13″ of rain through the area.

Compared to average rainfall

Any areas with the higher totals, that’s really due to a few storms in the summer.

As far as weather extremes this year, the hottest temperatures were in Petersburg, WV and Luray with a high of 99°. Both locations have an elevation below 1,000′.

for WHSV

No tornadoes were recorded in the area but we did have several severe storms. Two hail storms also led to damage in Augusta and Rockingham County. We also tied the record largest hailstone recorded in our area, that’s happened twice before. This makes 3 times that 2.75″ hail has fallen.

2.75" hail in Middlebrook from Greg Obaugh

Ties for the largest hail size recorded in the Valley right now pic.twitter.com/Ej3bhwc9Jz — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) August 7, 2023

Most of the hail reports I've gotten have been pea to marble size however- this severe storm east of Harrisonburg produced quarter size hail in Massanetta Springs. My dad said it was just slightly larger than quarter but not half dollar pic.twitter.com/6UNhOjvgyT — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) June 26, 2023

