Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Rainfall of 2023 well below average

The deficit continues into the New Year
Although it wasn’t nearly enough to get out of the severe drought, Michael Myers, a farmer in...
Although it wasn’t nearly enough to get out of the severe drought, Michael Myers, a farmer in Rockingham County, is hoping it’s the start of fixing the water table.(WHSV)
By WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAINFALL

The drought of 2023 will continue into 2024. But how much rain fell throughout the year? This really all started with a lack of snow from the winter of 2022-2023. Then heading into spring, the rain was lacking. After spring the rain is all dependant on sporadic summertime thunderstorms that are just not widespread. So while we did have several storms this summer, it really was the only save we had this year. Thankfully December has brought several storm systems so overall, we’re still down anywhere from 6″-13″ of rain through the area.

Compared to average rainfall
Compared to average rainfall(whsv)

Any areas with the higher totals, that’s really due to a few storms in the summer.

EXTREMES

As far as weather extremes this year, the hottest temperatures were in Petersburg, WV and Luray with a high of 99°. Both locations have an elevation below 1,000′.

for WHSV
for WHSV(Maxuser | WHSV)

No tornadoes were recorded in the area but we did have several severe storms. Two hail storms also led to damage in Augusta and Rockingham County. We also tied the record largest hailstone recorded in our area, that’s happened twice before. This makes 3 times that 2.75″ hail has fallen.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police investigate two fatal crashes in Rockingham County
TJ Warsing is the owner of ‘T.J.’s Dermagraphics Tattoo’s’ in downtown Harrisonburg and has...
Longtime Harrisonburg tattoo artist seeks community’s help to save his business
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Teens reported missing, Augusta County Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding them
Fatal fire generic
Teenager dies in house fire
ACSO announces arrest after vehicle pursuit.
Augusta County man arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit

Latest News

Rockingham County has created a committee to evaluate its current poultry ordinance and...
Rockingham County Poultry Committee to evaluate poultry guidelines
Rockingham County Poultry Committee to evaluate poultry guidelines
Two years ago West Virginia State Police were led to human remains in the Monongahela National...
Cassie Sheetz investigation at a standstill two years after police found remains believed to be her
Cassie Sheetz investigation at a standstill two years after police found remains believed to be her
WHSV was on scene of a report of a gas smell in Harrisonburg.
Columbia Gas of Virginia responds to gas leak in Harrisonburg