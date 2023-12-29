Rockingham County Poultry Committee to evaluate poultry guidelines

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County has created a committee to evaluate its current poultry ordinance and determine if any changes need to be made. The existing ordinance hasn’t been changed since it was adopted back in 2014.

The committee consists of seven members including local poultry farmers.

“The Board of Supervisors, several of them made recommendations for local farmers that they knew and thought would be good on it. Then the board approved the seven names that had been given to me,” said Rockingham County Zoning Administrator Kelly Getz, who will moderate the committee. “We’ve got a really good group. We’ve got a couple poultry farmers, lifelong residents of the county, a member of the board of supervisors who used to raise chickens and I used to help him work in his chicken house. I think we’ve got a lot of people here with a variety of experience on the subject and I’m looking forward to working with them.”

Recently the county received a request to build 12 new poultry houses on a property. This led to some concerns about groundwater usage and truck traffic so the Board of Supervisors wanted to evaluate if the county’s guidelines for new poultry operations needed to be updated.

“Mostly focusing on new operations, how big could an operation get. If you did 12 or 15 houses at one time what kind of effect does that have on adjoining properties? Whether it’s groundwater, truck traffic, noise, smell, any of the typical possible complaints with poultry operations,” said Getz.

Getz said the committee understands the importance of the poultry industry in the county and the impact these operations can have on neighbors. He said the goal is to determine if any changes to the ordinance need to be made so that the county’s poultry guidelines will work for everyone.

“We have citizens who have concerns about the impact of large-scale operations on adjoining property owners. So we’re going to try to find that balancing act of keeping the poultry industry thriving in the county but also looking out for the other citizens,” said Getz.

Getz said the first thing he wants to do with the committee is have a discussion on the existing poultry ordinance.

“I hope this first meeting is just kind of an open discussion to get the input of people who are actually farming and building poultry houses,” he said. “Maybe the committee will say ‘We think the county’s ordinance is sufficient’ Maybe they think it needs some changes and they will propose some ordinance language that needs to be drafted and then that would go to the planning commission.”

Getz said this will not be a long-term committee and that he believes it should only have to meet a few times. The first meeting of the poultry committee will be in the second week of January.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.