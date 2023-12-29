Cream of the Crop
Seattle man arrested in Lynchburg stabbing

By Justin Geary
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Seattle man has been arrested after a stabbing in Lynchburg Thursday night, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

41-year-old Richard Valentine, of Washington State, was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.

Police say they responded at 10:51 p.m. to the 700 block of Hollins Street for reports of a stabbing.

When police arrived, they found a man with a non-life-threatening stab wound. He was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment.

Through the course of the investigation, officers discovered that an altercation ensued between Valentine and the victim which led to the stabbing. Police say the two men knew each other. Washington was arrested at the scene.

Valentine is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6050.

