Tayler Dodson following her dad’s coaching footsteps

PENN LAIRD, Va. (WHSV) - Spotswood High is a place Tayler Dodson etched her name into Blazer immortality. During her high school career, Dodson earned Group AA Player of the Year and led the Blazers to two state championships.

These days, Dodson is on the bench. She’s head coach at Tuscarora High School in Loudon County. Her Spotswood career has helped shape the coach she’s become.

“My girls are sick of me talking about Spotswood. I talk about it all the time,” says Dodson. “I make us watch Spotswood do things. I think when you grow up in this area and you know what Spotswood does, you love nothing more than to play here, watch them play, be apart of the community and the fan support. It’s great.”

Everything Tayler Dodson learned as a Blazer comes from Spotswood head coach Chris Dodson, who’s also her dad. Tayler says her biggest takeaway from Chris is playing with energy, effort, and enthusiasm.

“I think his teams bring that consistently every night,” says Tayler. “With a super young team, that’s what we’re trying to do. Every single night, bring that energy, effort. Cheer on your teammates. Have everybody’s back. I think that’s what Spotswood does best.”

As much as Spotswood holds a soft spot in Tayler’s heart, she was looking to take down the Blazers and her dad Chris on Thursday night in Penn Laird. When the two met last season, Chris and the Blazers took down Tayler and the Huskies. On Thursday night, Tayler got revenge with the Huskies defeating the Blazers 47-40.

"He gave me a couple less hugs this year." 😂



Tayler Dodson gets payback from last year's loss to her dad, Chris, as Tuscarora defeats Spotswood 47-40.



We'll have highlights from the game coming up on @WHSVnews. Hear more from Tayler tomorrow in sports. pic.twitter.com/2hQWb8qMGw — Jarvis Haren (@jarvisharen) December 29, 2023

I'd be remiss if I didn't post Chris Dodson's postgame comments.



"I'll still give her Christmas presents when we get together. She might not have given me presents last year." 😏



Full story tonight at 6. https://t.co/gyrnkPNR76 pic.twitter.com/cW7KiwTbyE — Jarvis Haren (@jarvisharen) December 29, 2023

“Last year was rough for me obviously because we lost. [Thursday’s] going to be rougher for him,” said Tayler smiling.

Chris Dodson spoke with WHSV after Thursday’s game.

“You don’t ever want to lose but if I’m going to lose it might as well be to another Dodson,” said Chris.

Chris and Tayler Dodson are two of the fiercest competitors you’ll meet. The competition didn’t stop even after a loss.

“I guarantee I’ll handle this better than she handled last year’s loss. I’ll still give her Christmas presents when we get together. She might not have given me presents last year,” said a smiling Chris.

The all-time Dodson versus Dodson is series is knotted 1-1. All signs indicate that it’s not if a third matchup will take place, but when.

“We’re about 20-something wins away from 500,” said Chris. “We’ll definitely have a third one before we get to that.”

The biggest takeaway is how proud Chris Dodson is to see his daughter’s success as she begins her coaching career. Tayler is in her fourth season as head coach at Tuscarora.

“She’s done a phenomenal job,” said Chris Dodson. “Final Four last year. One point away from a state championship appearance. I’m proud of watching her grow up as a player. to a college player to now and coaching. It makes you happy.”

