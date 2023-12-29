Cream of the Crop
Tourist falls to her death while taking photos with husband atop cliff; state police investigating

FILE - State police responded with a helicopter and hoisted the victim to transport her to an...
FILE - State police responded with a helicopter and hoisted the victim to transport her to an area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, police said.(AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
By TMX staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:06 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (TMX) - New York State Police are investigating after a woman fell to her death while taking photos with her husband at the top of a cliff in Minnewaska State Park.

Nur Aisyah Binte MD Akbar, 39, and her husband Abdul Rauf Bin Mohd Said, 41, were visiting from Singapore and hiking on Beacon Hill Trail in Minnewaska State Park in Rochester on Friday when they stopped to take photos on the edge of a cliff, police said in a statement this week.

Binte MD Akbar “lost her footing” and fell some 70 feet off the cliff. Her husband called 911.

State police responded with a helicopter and hoisted the victim, while park police, park operations staff, forest rangers and EMT personnel also responded to the scene. Binte MD Akbar was transported to Ellenville Regional Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, police said.

State police said the incident remains under investigation.

