Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Worker dies from fall at Tennessee convention center, police say

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:01 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A worker died after falling from the ceiling of the Gatlinburg Convention Center, according to police.

The worker, who was identified as 66-year-old Jeffrey Coker, died Tuesday after falling while installing lights in the convention center’s ceiling, the Gatlinburg Police Department said.

The fall happened in the Great Hall area, which has a 32-foot-tall ceiling.

Coker worked for the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Union No. 197, police said, which had been hired to install stage elements for an upcoming event.

The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death. Reports can take as long as 10 weeks to complete.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police investigate two fatal crashes in Rockingham County
Fatal fire generic
Teenager dies in house fire
ACSO announces arrest after vehicle pursuit.
Augusta County man arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Teens reported missing, Augusta County Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding them
The Page County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing juvenile.
Page County Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding missing teen

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters work on a site of a...
Russia fires 122 missiles, 36 drones in what Ukraine calls the biggest aerial barrage of the war
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Cooler into the weekend
As candidates make their final cases to voters ahead of the Iowa Caucuses and New Hampshire...
2024 race: Haley's comment controversy, Trump's ballot battle
New body camera video was released after a family was involved in a severe Christmas morning...
Rescuers form chain to pull family’s Christmas gifts from car that crashed