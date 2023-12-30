Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Daughter surprises parents with new house for Christmas

Krystal Hardy-Allen said she has always dreamed of buying her parents a house since childhood. (Source: WSFA)
By Monae Stevens and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - An Alabama couple will start the new year in a new home thanks to their daughter.

Krystal Hardy-Allen said she has always dreamed of buying her parents a house since childhood.

“For years, I have wanted to bring that to fruition for my parents,” Hardy-Allen said.

Hardy-Allen purchased a historic property in the Selma downtown area in November 2022.

She hired her father to oversee renovations as the head contractor, not knowing he was renovating a home for himself and his wife.

The renovations were on track to be complete by January 2023, but one week before the big reveal, a tornado demolished part of the home, forcing the family to start from scratch.

However, that did not stop Hardy-Allen’s plan.

The family worked together to complete the renovations, and she kept the secret going until handing over the keys to her parents on Christmas Eve.

“I took them upstairs and told them the real reason why we were all here was not to sell the house but to make sure they had the keys to their new home,” Hardy-Allen said.

The parents will also not have to pay a mortgage on the property.

Copyright 2023 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man Dresses up in bigfoot costume in Wintergreen.
Wintergreen police weigh-in on Bigfoot sightings
TJ Warsing is the owner of ‘T.J.’s Dermagraphics Tattoo’s’ in downtown Harrisonburg and has...
Longtime Harrisonburg tattoo artist seeks community’s help to save his business
Two years ago West Virginia State Police were led to human remains in the Monongahela National...
Cassie Sheetz investigation at a standstill two years after police found remains believed to be her
The Lambert-Baugh family is recovering after a fire burned down their home.
“It felt like the devil is coming,” Family recovers after fire burns their house down
According to the couple’s friends and family, they were planning to reveal the news of the...
Couple killed in crash on way to announce pregnancy at Christmas party, family says

Latest News

The New Year's Eve ball is shown in Times Square on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023 in New York. With...
Revelers set to pack into Times Square for annual New Year’s Eve ball drop
FILE - Tom Wilkinson arrives at the "Denial" premiere on day 4 of the Toronto International...
British actor Tom Wilkinson, known for ‘The Full Monty’ and ‘Michael Clayton’, dies at 75
Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli strike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip,...
Airstrikes hit camps in central Gaza as Biden administration approves new weapons sales to Israel
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Cooler into the weekend