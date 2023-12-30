List of bills for 2024 Virginia General Assembly Session

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -A number of bills have been filed for the next Virginia General Assembly Session that touches on a variety of topics.

These bills touch on topics including vehicle emissions, assault weapons, minimum wage and limiting the availability of absentee voting in person.

One bill aims to create a Class 1 misdemeanor for anyone who purchases, possesses, or sells an assault firearm as well as prohibits an individual from purchasing, possessing and transporting a firearm for three years after the date of conviction. The bill exempts firearms that are permanently inoperable, manually operated by bolt, pump, lever or slide action,

Another bill wants to repeal the State Air Pollution Control Board’s authority to implement low-emissions and zero-emissions vehicle standards that apply for vehicles with a model of 2025 or later.

One bill aims to increase the minimum wage from $12.00 per hour to $13.50 per hour effective January 1,2025. The amount will then increase to $15.00 per hour on January 1,2026.

A proposed Constitutional amendment aims to provide every individual with the fundamental right to reproductive freedom. The amendment prohibits the Commonwealth from penalizing or punishing someone who is exercising theri right to reproductive freedom.

The Virginia General Assembly Session convenes on January 10,2024.

