Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

List of bills for 2024 Virginia General Assembly Session

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -A number of bills have been filed for the next Virginia General Assembly Session that touches on a variety of topics.

These bills touch on topics including vehicle emissions, assault weapons, minimum wage and limiting the availability of absentee voting in person.

One bill aims to create a Class 1 misdemeanor for anyone who purchases, possesses, or sells an assault firearm as well as prohibits an individual from purchasing, possessing and transporting a firearm for three years after the date of conviction. The bill exempts firearms that are permanently inoperable, manually operated by bolt, pump, lever or slide action,

Another bill wants to repeal the State Air Pollution Control Board’s authority to implement low-emissions and zero-emissions vehicle standards that apply for vehicles with a model of 2025 or later.

One bill aims to increase the minimum wage from $12.00 per hour to $13.50 per hour effective January 1,2025. The amount will then increase to $15.00 per hour on January 1,2026.

A proposed Constitutional amendment aims to provide every individual with the fundamental right to reproductive freedom. The amendment prohibits the Commonwealth from penalizing or punishing someone who is exercising theri right to reproductive freedom.

The Virginia General Assembly Session convenes on January 10,2024.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police investigate two fatal crashes in Rockingham County
TJ Warsing is the owner of ‘T.J.’s Dermagraphics Tattoo’s’ in downtown Harrisonburg and has...
Longtime Harrisonburg tattoo artist seeks community’s help to save his business
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Teens reported missing, Augusta County Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding them
ACSO announces arrest after vehicle pursuit.
Augusta County man arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit
Fatal fire generic
Teenager dies in house fire

Latest News

Black Bear generic
Wildlife Center of Virginia has record number of admitted animals in 2023
Wildlife center of Virginia sees record number of patients in 2023
List of bills for 2024 Virginia General Assembly Session
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Cooler into the weekend