WATCH | Accused slasher released from hospital, arraigned

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The man accused of brutally slasher three people at a fast food restaurant, and a fourth outside of a home, on Wednesday has been released from the hospital.

Percy Woody was working at the McDonald’s in Kanawha City, when police he attacked two other employees and a customer.

Police say he later stabbed another victim at random outside of a home on Roosevelt Avenue.

Woody was released from the hospital on Saturday and taken into Charleston Police custody Saturday afternoon.

Woody was arraigned on after 10 p.m. Saturday in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.

He was charged with four felony counts of malicious wounding.

Woody is now lodged in the South Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 cash only bond.

