Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

WATCH | Accused slasher released from hospital, arraigned

Percy Woody, the man accused of stabbing three people at a fast food restaurant and another...
Percy Woody, the man accused of stabbing three people at a fast food restaurant and another person outside of a home on Roosevelt Road, has been released from the hospital.(Adriana Doria/WSAZ)
By Shannon Litton and Adriana Doria
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The man accused of brutally slasher three people at a fast food restaurant, and a fourth outside of a home, on Wednesday has been released from the hospital.

Percy Woody was working at the McDonald’s in Kanawha City, when police he attacked two other employees and a customer.

WATCH | Accused slasher released from hospital, arraigned

Police say he later stabbed another victim at random outside of a home on Roosevelt Avenue.

Woody was released from the hospital on Saturday and taken into Charleston Police custody Saturday afternoon.

Our cameras were there as officers took him into Charleston Police Headquarters.

You can watch that video above.

Accused slasher released from the hospital, awaiting arraignment

Woody was arraigned on after 10 p.m. Saturday in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.

He was charged with four felony counts of malicious wounding.

Woody is now lodged in the South Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 cash only bond.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest details.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man Dresses up in bigfoot costume in Wintergreen.
Wintergreen police weigh-in on Bigfoot sightings
Two years ago West Virginia State Police were led to human remains in the Monongahela National...
Cassie Sheetz investigation at a standstill two years after police found remains believed to be her
Ashley Randele says her father, Thomas Randele, was really a fugitive bank robber named...
Woman says her dying father, while watching ‘NCIS,’ confessed to being a fugitive with an assumed name
Deputy Paul Martin was killed during the pursuit of a stolen vehicle Wednesday in North Dakota.
Deputy dies during pursuit; charges pending against US senator’s son, police say
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Chilly start to 2024
Tell Me Something Good - The Brent Berry Food Drive
The Galley Diner - 25 Years in Business
A woman is charged with child neglect creating risk of injury after West Virginia State Police...
Woman charged with child neglect after 1-year-old found alone in airport
(FILE)
Overcrowding in Virginia psychiatric hospitals poses risks