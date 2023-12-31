Cream of the Crop
AAA: Have a plan for this year’s New Year’s Eve celebration

On average, around one person dies each day from an alcohol-related crash according to the DMV.
By Mike Staley
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:46 PM EST
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On average, around one person dies each day from an alcohol-related crash according to the DMV.

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), New Year’s Eve is one of the most celebrated times across the United States. People often travel to spend time with friends or family. At these celebrations, alcohol or other substances are often consumed in celebration of the new year.

Morgan Dean, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic region, said people often forget to add a safe ride home to their travel/celebration plans. He said people may feel fine in the moment, or claim to be sober enough to drive, but driving buzzed is still driving impaired and can lead to a fatal crash.

“This is one of the most celebrated times of the year. Impaired driving crashes are 100% preventable,” Dean said. “Making those plans ahead of time, setting up that Uber, setting up that Lyft, having that cab company at your phone call right there, dialed in your phone already or having a designated driver that won’t drink that night.”

According to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, in 2022:

  • 274 people died because of an alcohol-related crash, which is 27% of the total amount of traffic fatalities in the Commonwealth that year.
  • 14,247 people were convicted of driving under the influence (DUI) in Virginia.
  • And on average, one person each day dies from an alcohol-related crash, 11 people are injured and there are an estimated 19 crashes per day because of alcohol.

Dean said it’s never worth it to grab the car keys after a night of drinking, especially with many rideshare apps or access to other safe methods of travel. He emphasized the importance of keeping the roads safe because the impaired person may not die because of a crash, but they can potentially kill an innocent person because of the choices they made.

