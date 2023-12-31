Cream of the Crop
Bickerstaff scores 21 to lead No. 20 James Madison over Texas State 82-65

T.J. Bickerstaff had 21 points, 10 rebounds and five assists
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — T.J. Bickerstaff had 21 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to lead No. 20 James Madison to a 82-65 victory against Texas State to stay undefeated.

Terrence Edwards added 17 points and Noah Freidel 11 for the Dukes.

Coleton Benson scored all 19 of his points in the second half and Kaden Gumbs had 14 points with five rebounds and three assists for the Bobcats. They fell to 6-7.

James Madison improved to 13-0 for the first time in program history.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

