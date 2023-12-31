December’s Weather Headlines

(WHSV) - December brought several rainy systems along with some snow to the area, which was welcomed to help chip away at the drought.

FIRST VALLEY SNOW

A strong system brought severe weather to parts of the southeastern US then brought rain and snow to the area December 10th to 11th.

The system began as rain in our area on Sunday, December 10th. It was a beneficial but chilly rain then colder air behind a front changed the rain to snow briefly Sunday night.

Video of the snow in Harrisonburg ❄️

📸 JR Fuchs pic.twitter.com/DSr9CFgaqN — Stephanie Penn WHSV (@WHSV_StephanieP) December 11, 2023

The snow was right around the average first snowfall in the Valley. You can read more on that system below.

ALLEGHENY MOUNTAIN SNOW

No White Christmas this year, but the Alleghenies did see several systems bringing snow during the month; one in the week leading up to the holiday.

Some flurries or snow squalls were also seen outside of the mountains with the system, but saw very little accumulation.

More on that snowy system below.

MILD HOLIDAY

After several chilly days, temperatures turned more mild in the weekend leading up to Christmas.

High temperatures were generally in the upper 40s to low 50s for the holiday this year.

This was a big change from last year when both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day featured forecast highs in the teens and 20s. The average high temperature on December 25th is 44 degrees.

CHIPPING AWAY AT THE DROUGHT

The month of December brought several systems bringing beneficial rainfall.

As of December 30th, the rainfall total for Harrisonburg is 3.51″ and no further rain is expected before the new year. The average December rainfall is 2.91″.

Beneficial rainfall thanks to several systems (Maxuser | WHSV)

Latest drought monitor from Thursday, December 28th shows very little change from last week, but keep in mind we have seen beneficial showers they may just not be reflected on the monitor. This also takes into account any rain before Tuesday morning, so the rain we received Tuesday and Wednesday will go into next week’s monitor. Overall, there have been improvements to the drought this month.

12-28-23 Drought Monitor (Maxuser | WHSV)

ENDING THE YEAR ON A CHILLY NOTE

Cooler air moves in for the end of the year, and New Year’s Eve forecast has highs in the 40s and lows in the low 20s. The cooler trend sticks around for the beginning of 2024. Snow is also expected for the Allegheny Mountains to finish out the year.

Turning much cooler into the end of the week/weekend with this upper low. Limited moisture so more so some spotty rain/snow showers. More so wet snow mix at higher ridges.

Yes the storm track turns more active which is normal. Nothing sticks out as big storm potential right now pic.twitter.com/FHDxfRfmeC — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) December 27, 2023

