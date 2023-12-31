Elkton seeks feedback from residents on Community Center’s future

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Town of Elkton is seeking feedback from its residents on what they’d like to see from the Elkton Area Community Center in the future. The town has mailed a survey to all of its residents asking about how they feel the community center could be improved.

“Our primary goal with that is just to help set up the road map for what services the community wants that building to serve over the next 5, 10, 15, 20 years or so,” said Elkton Mayor Josh Gooden. “Through that hopefully, it’s existing programs that should be expanded on or just others that should be added to further promote the community.”

Gooden said that the town loses around $350,000 in revenue annually to operate the community center. He said the town has no plans to close the center but the Elkton Town Council does hope to drive more town residents to use the facility regularly.

“We’re not expecting it to be a break-even facility but just asking residents do they feel that there is necessary equipment in the facility. Do they feel welcome there?” he said, “Are there changes or suggestions that they might have for expanding on the building?”

Gooden said that a lot of people come from out of the area to use the facility but not as many town residents are using it. He said there could be a wide range of ideas and changes gathered from the survey results.

“It can range from as little as just newer updated equipment or just additional programs,” said Gooden, “Some folks have recommended cooking classes, demonstrations, anything that helps bring in more town residents to the facility.”

The survey also asks residents for their thoughts on the community center’s revenue situation and if they feel it is being funded appropriately.

“The revenue loss with operating a facility of that size is something that is a big concern for council members as well as town residents,” said Gooden, “So just seeing what their thoughts are on what the price tag is for providing that service to benefit our residents, and how we can use that to implement plans to play more of a balancing game there.”

The town will begin reviewing the survey results in early February and will use them to make a strategic plan for the center’s future.

You can take the survey here.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.