Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Hazell drops career-high 25, leads JMU over ULM 85-79

James Madison's starting lineup is introduced prior to facing Louisiana-Monroe on Dec. 30, 2023
James Madison's starting lineup is introduced prior to facing Louisiana-Monroe on Dec. 30, 2023(KNOE)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (WHSV) - Jamia Hazell scored a career-high 25 points to lead James Madison past Louisiana-Monroe 85-79 in the Dukes Sun Belt Conference opener.

Hazell was one of four players who scored in double figures for the Dukes. Kseniia Kozlova scored 16 points while Annalicia Goodman added 11 points.

Peyton McDaniel also contributed with 10 points.

JMU trailed 58-57 at the start of the fourth quarter. Dukes outscored ULM 28-21 in the fourth quarter.

The Dukes improve to 9-4 (1-0). They return home Thursday to host Arkansas State.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man Dresses up in bigfoot costume in Wintergreen.
Wintergreen police weigh-in on Bigfoot sightings
TJ Warsing is the owner of ‘T.J.’s Dermagraphics Tattoo’s’ in downtown Harrisonburg and has...
Longtime Harrisonburg tattoo artist seeks community’s help to save his business
Two years ago West Virginia State Police were led to human remains in the Monongahela National...
Cassie Sheetz investigation at a standstill two years after police found remains believed to be her
The Lambert-Baugh family is recovering after a fire burned down their home.
“It felt like the devil is coming,” Family recovers after fire burns their house down
According to the couple’s friends and family, they were planning to reveal the news of the...
Couple killed in crash on way to announce pregnancy at Christmas party, family says

Latest News

James Madison forward T.J. Bickerstaff shakes hands with Texas State players after the Dukes...
Bickerstaff scores 21 to lead No. 20 James Madison over Texas State 82-65
Some fans calling it a late Christmas present for them as Virginia Tech took home the win...
Virginia Tech and fans celebrate Hokies win against Tulane
James Madison guard Terrence Edwards during a basketball game against Morgan State on Dec. 19,...
JMU’s Edwards named Sun Belt Player of the Week for second time
James Madison wide receiver Phoenix Sproles celebrates with teammates after scoring a...
See which JMU players have declared for NFL Draft