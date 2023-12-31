Hazell drops career-high 25, leads JMU over ULM 85-79

MONROE, La. (WHSV) - Jamia Hazell scored a career-high 25 points to lead James Madison past Louisiana-Monroe 85-79 in the Dukes Sun Belt Conference opener.

Hazell was one of four players who scored in double figures for the Dukes. Kseniia Kozlova scored 16 points while Annalicia Goodman added 11 points.

Peyton McDaniel also contributed with 10 points.

JMU trailed 58-57 at the start of the fourth quarter. Dukes outscored ULM 28-21 in the fourth quarter.

The Dukes improve to 9-4 (1-0). They return home Thursday to host Arkansas State.

