WHSV’s top local sports stories in 2023

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley had some memorable sports moments in 2023.

Before we look ahead to 2024, here’s a look back at the top sports stories in 2023.

5. State champions

Seven different high schools had athletes take home state titles at the VHSL Track & Field Championships in June. State championships continued in the fall when Fort Defiance’s Abby Lane won the Class 2 State Championship in cross country.

4. JMU women’s basketball returns to NCAA Tournament

Playing it’s first season in the Sun Belt Conference, the James Madison women’s basketball team won it’s first Sun Belt regular season and conference tournament titles, thus clinching an NCAA Tournament berth for the first time since 2016.

Although the Dukes fell to Ohio State in the first round, JMU planted themselves as one of the top women’s basketball programs in the Sun Belt.

3. Major League debuts

Turner Ashby High grad Brenan Hanifee made his Major League debut with the Detroit Tigers in September. It came seven years after he was selected in the fourth round of the MLB Draft by the Baltimore Orioles.

Also, two former JMU pitchers made their Major League debuts. In April, Kevin Kelly pitched for the Tampa Bay Rays and Nick Robertson debuted with the Los Angeles Dodgers in June. Robertson was traded to the Boston Red Sox as part of a trade deadline deal later in the season.

2. Bourne announces retirement

In September, JMU Athletic Director Jeff Bourne announced he would retire at the end of the 2023-24 academic year, concluding a 25-year run as athletic director.

Bourne built JMU Athletics’ winning culture, helping create a department with minimal turnover. In addition, Bourne led various initiatives to upgrade campus facilities. Most recently, Bourne helped navigate JMU’s transition to FBS football and the Sun Belt Conference.

While Bourne’s successor hasn’t been named, it’ll certainly be one of the top stories to monitor in 2024.

1. JMU Football

The 2023 JMU Football season could’ve taken over this entire countdown. From a Power 5 win at Virginia, hosting College GameDay, numerous waiver denials by the NCAA, to eventually playing in a bowl game, the Dukes gave many fans in the Shenandoah Valley some unbelievable memories.

However, at the conclusion of the regular season, the headlines didn’t end. Curt Cignetti resigned to accept the head coaching position at Indiana. A week later, Bob Chesney was hired to take over as head coach.

JMU will enter the 2024 season with the NCAA transition period a thing of the past. The Dukes will be eligible to compete for a Sun Belt Conference Championship and have earned full-bowl eligibility.

Other top stories

In Remembrance

The Shenandoah Valley lost a couple of sports icons. The winningest coach in VHSL history, Paul Hatcher passed away in late August. Hatcher coached 43 seasons and helped lead Lee High to four state championships. He won 897 games.

In October, Shenandoah native Wayne Comer passed away. Comer appeared in the 1968 World Series with the Detroit Tigers. He returned to The Valley after his playing career. He had coaching stints at Spotswood High School and Page County High School. He led the Panthers to the VHSL Class 2 State Championship in 2018.

