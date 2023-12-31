Cream of the Crop
Woman charged with child neglect after 1-year-old found alone in airport

A woman is charged with child neglect creating risk of injury after West Virginia State Police...
A woman is charged with child neglect creating risk of injury after West Virginia State Police say a TSA employee found a a 1-year-old child sitting in a stroller unattended.(WSAZ)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman is behind bars after West Virginia State Police say a TSA employee found a 1-year-old child sitting in a stroller unattended.

West Virginia State Police say troopers responded to the Tri-State Airport, in Kenova Sunday morning on a reported abandoned child.

A TSA employee found the 1-year-old child sitting in a stroller alone near the entry door area inside the airport.

Child Protective Services (CPS) and EMS responded to evaluate the child’s health and welfare.

Troopers along with Tri-State Airport Police, TSA, and Kenova Police searched the airport for the child’s parent/guardian.

Later on, the child’s parent, Tatyana Sierra Hister, 25, of Kenova, went to the front desk of the airport and asked where her child was.

CPS placed the child into protective custody.

Hister was charged with child neglect creating risk of injury, and is behind bars in the Western Regional Jail, awaiting arraignment by a Wayne County Magistrate.

