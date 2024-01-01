Brent Berry Food Drive sees another successful year

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - It is the 16th year of the Brent Berry Family Food Drive, and founder Bucky Berry said there are no plans to slow down.

“You’re never gonna stop hunger but you’re gonna put a dent in it, you’re never gonna stop hunger and homelessness. Most people are one paycheck from being on the street in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County,” Berry said.

So far this year, the Berry family and community partners have filled several Rockingham County Public Schools buses and two racecar trailers with donations of food and baby and hygiene items.

The items will be distributed by volunteers on Jan. 5, to families in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County through the Salvation Army, an organization that Berry said helped his family put food on the table growing up.

But, despite the drive being a success for another year, Berry had some health issues in the spring of 2023 that put him in intensive care. He said although it has taken a bit of time to recover, not much would stop him from collecting items for area families.

“My heart went down to 5% I was in the nursing home one month, the hospital one month. I almost died I was in intensive care for one week and that was a struggle. I was beginning to wonder if I was gonna make it or not that was by the grace of God. I’d finish this food drive if anybody had to be in a wheelchair, bottom line I’m not gonna let the community down,” Berry said.

Berry said more than 50 businesses between the City of Harrisonburg and the county to supply the family with gas to get back and forth between donation sites, and meals.

The Berry family, who were recognized by Gov. Glenn Youngkin in November for their service, will be collecting items at Bridgewater Foods until Jan. 4. The Broadway Police Dept. is also collecting donations of the items listed below.

PROTEINS — canned chili, canned stews, soups, canned tuna, chicken, meat or beef, powdered eggs, peanut butter, baked beans, canned nuts

GRAINS — cereal (not & cold), rice, pasta, oatmeal, pancake mix, flour, dried beans, crackers, mashed potatoes, granola bars

FRUITS — canned fruit/fruit cups, dried fruit (raisins, plums, cranberries), applesauce, 100% juice and juice boxes, jams/jellies

VEGETABLES — canned vegetables, tomato products-spaghetti sauce, etc., V-8 juice

DAIRY PRODUCTS — dry milk, evaporated milk, instant breakfast drinks, canned or boxed pudding

OTHER: sugar, vegetable oil, syrup, honey, salad dressing

BABY PRODUCTS — diapers, wipes, formula, infant cereal, Ensure

HYGIENE ITEMS — feminine products, hand sanitizer, toothbrushes, soap

