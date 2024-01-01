Cream of the Crop
Car rolls into business on East Market Street, HPD says

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department said no one was hurt after a car rolled into a business in Harrisonburg.

According to Officer JD Weaver with the Harrisonburg Police Department, at around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, January 1, a car rolled into the Tobacco Outlet store on East Market Street in Harrisonburg. Officer Weaver said there was ‘significant damage’ and a citation was issued for failure to maintain proper control.

The driver allegedly fell asleep, and Officer Weaver said no alcohol was involved.

