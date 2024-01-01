The Galley Diner celebrates 25 years of business

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A diner is celebrating 25 years of serving customers in the Friendly City. The Galley Diner, located at 2430 S. Main St., started as a sandwich shop in 1998, alongside another restaurant owned by Pete Karageorge.

Over two decades later, the business has grown into a full-fledged diner serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Karageorge said it hasn’t always been easy running a small business with challenges like most recently the COVID-19 pandemic.

As 2024 begins, Karageorge said he and his staff are excited to continue sharing the restaurant’s unique flavors with the community.

“We just recently renovated and I’m very happy and the customers seem pleased and happy coming here. So, as long as God lets me I’ll go another 25 years,” Karageorge said.

The Galley is open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.