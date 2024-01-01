Cream of the Crop
Lexington father says his son was assaulted with laptop during class

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Fayette County father says a student assaulted his son with a laptop during class.

According to the Herald-Leader, the incident happened in November at Henry Clay High School.

Garry Milton says a student came up behind his son and hit him in the head with the computer. His son then stood up and fought back.

An FCPS police report says the attacker claims he started the fight because Milton’s son was calling him names.

Milton is pursuing criminal charges.

A spokesperson says the district takes this kind of incident very seriously. She says creating a safe learning environment is the district’s top priority.

