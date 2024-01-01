New Year, New Monthly Weather Stats

(WHSV) - Happy New Year! January 2024 is off to a chilly start and the weather pattern for the first week of the year looks to remain cool.

The coldest low temperature recorded during the month was -25 degrees on January 14th, 1912. The warmest high temperature was 78 degrees in 1932 and again in 2002.

January Stats (Maxuser | WHSV)

January with the most precipitation on record (Maxuser | WHSV)

For snow lovers, the average monthly snow is 4.20″. Last winter our area saw very minimal snow outside of the mountains.

Time will tell for this year’s winter, but the weather pattern looks favorable for a storm system the first weekend of January. Exact details and the storm’s timing is still to be worked out since the system is several days away. Stay tuned!

