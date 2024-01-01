Staunton PD reports 0 DUI arrests over New Years weekend for second year in a row

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - People in the Shenandoah Valley rang in the new year on Sunday night, and with many celebrations going on the holiday weekend was a success for police in Staunton. Police typically increase patrols on New Year’s Eve in an effort to keep drunk drivers off the road.

The Staunton Police Department did not make a single DUI arrest over the holiday weekend for the second year in a row.

“Each year is different but it’s always nice to see that those prevention efforts are successful and that we’re not seeing any impaired drivers that we’re arresting. I would say over the course of my career we usually see about one or two over the holiday weekend but it was great to see that there were no arrests this year or last year,” said Sgt. Katie Shifflett of the Staunton Police Department.

Staunton Police took steps to prevent drunk driving like having roving patrols and raising awareness of its consequences and dangers.

“The goal is prevention, that’s the number one goal is preventing the impaired drivers from being on the road and preventing anyone from getting hurt. So we work closely with DMV on awareness campaigns, not just now but throughout the year,” said Shifflett.

Shifflett said there are also other factors that have led to lower DUI numbers than in years past.

“I think since COVID we are seeing less impaired drivers on the road and I’m sure that has to do with technology too and the emergence of ride-sharing apps and the ability to call for a ride using a cell phone,” she said.

With many people off work for New Year’s Day on Monday Shifflett reminded drivers to be safe by avoiding distractions like using a cell phone while driving and to never drive drunk.

