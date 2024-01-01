Cream of the Crop
Surfer dies after shark bite, officials say

A surfer was taken to hospital after shark encounter in the waters off Maui’s Paia Bay on...
A surfer was taken to hospital after shark encounter in the waters off Maui’s Paia Bay on Saturday.(No courtesy)
By HNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PAIA, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - A 39-year-old surfer died Saturday after suffering a shark bite at Maui’s Paia Bay, the Department of Land and Natural Resources confirmed.

Details on the injuries of Jason Carter oh Haiku were not released.

Maui Fire Department officials say the incident happened about 11 a.m.

A Department of Land and Natural Resources spokesman confirmed about 5:30 p.m. that Carter had died.

Officials said water conditions at the time were “mixed” because of high surf conditions.

The County of Maui posted on its official Instagram that Baldwin Beach Park and Lower Paia Park were closed due to the shark incident.

First responders were patrolling the area on shore and on jet skis, according to Maui Fire Department. Department of Land and Natural Resources officials said shark warning signs are up one mile on either side of the incident site.

The incident is seventh shark encounter in Hawaii waters this year and the first resulting in fatal injuries, according to the agency’s shark incident database.

