Valley residents hope to win $810 million Powerball jackpot

Many people in the Valley headed out to gas stations on Monday to buy lottery tickets. The Powerball jackpot has climbed to a prize of an estimated $810 million ahead of its Monday night drawing to kick off the new year.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Many people in the Valley went to gas stations on Monday to buy lottery tickets. The Powerball jackpot has climbed to a prize of an estimated $810 million ahead of its Monday night drawing to kick off the new year.

The prize is Powerball’s fifth-highest total ever. The 7-11 on Virginia Avenue in Harrisonburg said this can bring a boost in sales as it expects to get a rush of people buying Powerball tickets before the drawing.

“They normally come in groups and they purchase them, they’ll do like a pool at work and purchase more tickets,” said Lois Joyner, an associate at 7-11. “It gets a little crazy sometimes because people have a certain way they play their numbers. Some people stay faithful and play the same numbers over and over again, some people do the random picks where the computer picks it, so it varies.”

WHSV spoke with several people who were buying tickets on Monday to find out what they would do if they hit the jackpot.

“I’d definitely buy my mom and sisters a house so they don’t have to pay rent. Probably a car, pay off everything I owe, and just buy a piece of land and open up a nonprofit organization,” said Robert Buckley, a man who bought a Powerball ticket at 7-11.

Other people WHSV spoke to had similar ideas.

“Pay off all my bills, take care of my kids, and retire, enjoy life,” said Linda Lutz who was celebrating her wedding anniversary and hoping for a win.

“I play it all the time, I put my money on it and when I win I’m going to give it to the poor like me,” said Aster Ahlstedt. “I would help all my poor friends and give them money so they’d be happy also.”

“A better car, that’d be it. Try to save some and maybe help some people, you know,” said Phillip Shifflett.

Powerball tickets will be sold in Virginia until 10 p.m. on Monday night ahead of the drawing at 11.

If no one across the country wins on Monday the jackpot will increase before the next drawing on Wednesday.

