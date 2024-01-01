Waynesboro park project taking longer than expected

WAYNEBORO, Va. (WVIR) - An old landfill in Waynesboro is on track to turn into a park, however the timeline is taking a little longer than expected.

The Sunset Park Project manager says the goal is to open up the trails by early spring.

Right now, the first mile of the trail is nearly complete, and the Shenandoah Valley Bike Coalition is raising funds to finish the next 3 miles of it.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2024 WVIR. All rights reserved.