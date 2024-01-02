1 woman dead, 1 hurt in Henrico shooting

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - One woman is dead and another is seriously hurt after a shooting at a Henrico apartment complex.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Montbrook Lane shortly before midnight on Jan. 1 for a reported burglary.

“As officers were en route to the location, information about a shooting at that address was reported,” the Henrico Police Department said in a news release. “Once on scene, officers located two adult females inside an apartment with apparent gunshot wounds.”

Shante M. Jones, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“Currently, detectives are following up on leads in this investigation,” police said.

Anyone who may have heard or seen anything suspicious prior to midnight is asked to contact Henrico County Police at (804) 501-5000, Crimestoppers at (804) 780-1000, or utilize the P3Tips app.

