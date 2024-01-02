Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

1 woman dead, 1 hurt in Henrico shooting

Police were called to the scene for a reported burglary
Officers were called to the 2000 block of Montbrook Lane shortly before midnight on Jan. 1 for a reported burglary.
By 12 On Your Side Newsroom
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:24 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - One woman is dead and another is seriously hurt after a shooting at a Henrico apartment complex.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Montbrook Lane shortly before midnight on Jan. 1 for a reported burglary.

“As officers were en route to the location, information about a shooting at that address was reported,” the Henrico Police Department said in a news release. “Once on scene, officers located two adult females inside an apartment with apparent gunshot wounds.”

Shante M. Jones, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“Currently, detectives are following up on leads in this investigation,” police said.

Anyone who may have heard or seen anything suspicious prior to midnight is asked to contact Henrico County Police at (804) 501-5000, Crimestoppers at (804) 780-1000, or utilize the P3Tips app.

Copyright 2024 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man Dresses up in bigfoot costume in Wintergreen.
Wintergreen police weigh-in on Bigfoot sightings
FILE - An officer was killed after witnessing a crime at a gas station.
Officer shot and killed after witnessing a crime at Sheetz gas station
Police lights.
Car rolls into business on East Market Street, HPD says
New Virginia laws effective this new year
Millard F. Smith, 66.
Man accused of going door-to-door exposing himself in Kentucky town

Latest News

A Class J steam engine stops in Stuarts Draft for water refilling.
Remembering the Stuarts Draft Train Depot
Albert Benjamin Wharton is facing 30 felony charges stemming from his time as a pastor in...
SC pastor arrested on 30 felony charges including ‘indecent liberties with a child’
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Chilly start to 2024
(FILE)
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Stafford County