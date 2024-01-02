Honest RX provides access to affordable anti-addiction drugs

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Honest RX is collecting donations to help people have access to anti-addiction medication like Suboxone, even if they cannot afford it.

Honest RX is a pharmacy in Staunton that doesn’t accept insurance or Medicaid. Instead, the location offers generic pharmaceuticals at a fraction of the cost since they are not contracted with insurance providers. However, people suffering from addiction might be unable to pay for these decreased prices and the pharmacy often takes the financial burden.

“Some of these folks have had an issue paying for their prescriptions, even here at a much lower cost than our competitors,” Matt Garner, owner of the pharmacy said. “Franky my wife and I have been splitting the bill for those folks.”

In a regular pharmacy, the price for these drugs can set someone back a hefty amount.

“It’s not uncommon for the monthly cost for the most commonly dispensed anti-addiction, for opioid addiction, called suboxone to be several hundred dollars a month. And that’s just the generic,” Garner said.

Since the pharmacy’s opening, other customers have often told Garner they want to help provide for people who need it the most. He said the best way to allow people to donate to them, was to make a separate account to pull from.

“Lots of our patients said ‘Hey, if you ever have someone that has a hard time paying for medication, reach out to me,’ Well it’s hard at the moment to do that right,” He said. “When you got someone at the counter and they are scrounging through their wallet saying ‘Hey can I just get two days, three days worth of medicine?’ We’ll say no, we will fill the whole prescription, and we will take care of it.”

Garner said people suffering from addiction and who need medications like Suboxone to curb the cravings and withdrawal symptoms can feel the negative effects quickly if they don’t take it.

“If folks that need addiction medication can’t get their medication or they have to come back time after time after time because they are only getting a couple of days filled, if they go days without it their withdrawal symptoms start back up,” Garner said.

He said the medicine doesn’t cure addiction, but it helps mitigate the symptoms as people progress through rehab and recovery. However, not taking these drugs can change people’s lives, for the worse.

“Not being able to afford their medication can lead to all sorts of down-the-line complications. Job loss, family and relationship issues, there are unintended consequences that are very real and happen to folks when they can’t afford their medications,” Garner said.

For donation information, Garner said the best form of contact is either to walk in the pharmacy or to go ahead and call the location.

