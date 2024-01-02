Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Honest RX provides access to affordable anti-addiction drugs

By Mike Staley
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Honest RX is collecting donations to help people have access to anti-addiction medication like Suboxone, even if they cannot afford it.

Honest RX is a pharmacy in Staunton that doesn’t accept insurance or Medicaid. Instead, the location offers generic pharmaceuticals at a fraction of the cost since they are not contracted with insurance providers. However, people suffering from addiction might be unable to pay for these decreased prices and the pharmacy often takes the financial burden.

“Some of these folks have had an issue paying for their prescriptions, even here at a much lower cost than our competitors,” Matt Garner, owner of the pharmacy said. “Franky my wife and I have been splitting the bill for those folks.”

In a regular pharmacy, the price for these drugs can set someone back a hefty amount.

“It’s not uncommon for the monthly cost for the most commonly dispensed anti-addiction, for opioid addiction, called suboxone to be several hundred dollars a month. And that’s just the generic,” Garner said.

Since the pharmacy’s opening, other customers have often told Garner they want to help provide for people who need it the most. He said the best way to allow people to donate to them, was to make a separate account to pull from.

“Lots of our patients said ‘Hey, if you ever have someone that has a hard time paying for medication, reach out to me,’ Well it’s hard at the moment to do that right,” He said. “When you got someone at the counter and they are scrounging through their wallet saying ‘Hey can I just get two days, three days worth of medicine?’ We’ll say no, we will fill the whole prescription, and we will take care of it.”

Garner said people suffering from addiction and who need medications like Suboxone to curb the cravings and withdrawal symptoms can feel the negative effects quickly if they don’t take it.

“If folks that need addiction medication can’t get their medication or they have to come back time after time after time because they are only getting a couple of days filled, if they go days without it their withdrawal symptoms start back up,” Garner said.

He said the medicine doesn’t cure addiction, but it helps mitigate the symptoms as people progress through rehab and recovery. However, not taking these drugs can change people’s lives, for the worse.

“Not being able to afford their medication can lead to all sorts of down-the-line complications. Job loss, family and relationship issues, there are unintended consequences that are very real and happen to folks when they can’t afford their medications,” Garner said.

For donation information, Garner said the best form of contact is either to walk in the pharmacy or to go ahead and call the location.

Copyright 2024 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man Dresses up in bigfoot costume in Wintergreen.
Wintergreen police weigh-in on Bigfoot sightings
FILE - An officer was killed after witnessing a crime at a gas station.
Officer shot and killed after witnessing a crime at Sheetz gas station
Police lights.
Car rolls into business on East Market Street, HPD says
New Virginia laws effective this new year
Millard F. Smith, 66.
Man accused of going door-to-door exposing himself in Kentucky town

Latest News

A Rockingham County family is in mourning after a tragic loss the day after Christmas. On the...
Rockingham County family seeks donations to help children after mother's passing
Rockingham County family seeks donations to help children after mother's passing
Valley Air Heating Cooling and Plumbing in Staunton
Preparing your heater for Winter
People hiking at Shenandoah National Park
SNP: Add hiking to 2024′s New Year’s resolutions
Home prices across the country have hit record highs while mortgage rates are beginning to...
Local real estate market slowed heading into 2024