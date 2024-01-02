Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - For an Iowa man, the start of 2024 will bring a lot of change to his normal routine as he retires from supermarket chain Hy-Vee after almost five decades.

It’s not every day Steve Mick gets chauffeured around, but after 48 years at Hy-Vee, Sunday was his last day and his boss insisted on the special ride to work.

Outside the West Des Moines supermarket was a display celebrating Mick’s years of service.

“That’s amazing,” Mick said. “Wow. It’s about all I can say.”

Inside the store, countless hugs and congratulations from family, friends and former colleagues showed the impact Mick had on the community. He started at Hy-Vee behind the meat counter in 1975 when he was just 16.

“He’s the same person today: extremely nice, extremely thoughtful, willing to help the customers,” longtime colleague Marilyn Cook said.

“He’s been such a hard worker all his life, and today is kind of a bittersweet day for all of us,” said Mick’s daughter, Kerri Driscoll.

Mick worked at different Hy-Vee locations throughout his career, his last being the store in West Des Moines on Jordan Creek Parkway.

“It was just a place that fit for me,” Mick said. “Been a long haul, and it’s been well worth it.”

As the chapter at Hy-Vee comes to an end, the cake at Mick’s party is a hint as to what part of retirement looks like: camping and time in nature with family.

“I’m going to let life happen to me, enjoy every minute of it,” Mick said.

Mick’s co-workers say he will be missed after bringing smiles to people during his nearly five decades on the job.

