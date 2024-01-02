Cream of the Crop
POLICE: Enfield man killed while eating dinner

Enfield police are investigating the shooting death of an 81-year-old man.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENFIELD, N.C. (WITN) - An elderly man who had just sat down for dinner was shot and killed at an Enfield apartment complex last night.

Enfield police say 81-year-old William Nevel was found dead on his sofa at Carriage House Apartments on Carriage House Lane.

Police said the back of the building was “riddled with bullets”. One of the bullets went through the wall and hit Nevel.

A second victim, Eric Davis, was hit by one of the rounds while he was standing in front of the apartment complex. The two men did not know each other, and police say Davis was treated and released from the hospital.

The SBI has been called into to help with the investigation and so far no suspects are in custody, according to police.

