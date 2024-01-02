Pregnant woman, toddler remain hospitalized after New Year’s Day fire

Video from previous coverage.

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 24-year-old pregnant woman was moved to a labor and delivery room after she was rushed to the hospital early New Year’s Day following a fire in Colerain Township.

Colerain Township Fire & EMS and North College Hill crews were on scene within four minutes of being called at 3:15 a.m. to the fire at a West Galbraith Road apartment complex, according to Colerain Township.

A thermal imaging camera was used to find a 2-year-old and a 51-year-old woman inside a bedroom because of how thick the smoke was, the fire department said Tuesday.

The fire was slowed because the bedroom door closed, which also limited smoke exposure, the Colerain Department of Fire and EMS said.

By 3:25 a.m., crews had rescued the child, the pregnant woman, and a 51-year-old woman from the complex, the fire department said Tuesday. The department did not say where the 24-year-old woman was found.

“The prompt response and efficient use of firefighting resources resulted in the rescue of three victims. In addition, rapid-fire suppression prevented further escalation and minimized damage to the property,” said Chief Allen Walls, Colerain Township Dept. of Fire & EMS. “Additionally, the establishment of a strategic incident commander, seamless coordination among team members, as well as effective communication with other emergency responders, contributed significantly to the overall success of the operation.”

The 2-year-old was taken to Cincinnati Children’s, while the 24-year-old pregnant woman and 51-year-old were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to the department.

All three remain in the hospital in critical condition, the fire department said Tuesday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

