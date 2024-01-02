Preparing your heater for Winter

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - It is important to get your heater checked out at least once a year.

“We recommend checking ACs right before summer and then we want to check heaters in the fall right before we fire them up for Winter,” said Chris Lancaster, owner of Valley Air Heating, Cooling, and Plumbing.

While most heaters have safety switches, Lancaster, said if your heater is working intermittently, it is a sign to check it for possible issues.

“You are definitely going to want to have this thing checked out because more often than not those are going to be the signs that there is a potential issue,” said Lancaster.

Lancaster said you have a gas or oil furnace that vents through a chimney, you need to make sure the it is clean. It is good to have your heater looked at before the weather gets too cold.

“Before we get into the dead of winter. We want to, you know that way you can get in front of any potential problems that way you avoid a breakdown when its ten degrees outside, we have already addressed all the issues when it is not so detrimental,” said Lancaster.

While it is better to have the heater checked out before Winter, Lancaster said it is better to have it looked at later in the year, than to not have it checked out at all.

