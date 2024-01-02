Remembering the Stuarts Draft Train Depot

STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - Stuarts Draft lies just south of Waynesboro in Augusta County, and features many farms and businesses spread out across the countryside. You may be surprised to know that at one time Stuarts Draft was a small, quiet community struggling to expand.

That is until the railroad came in.

The year is 1882, and the Shenandoah Valley Railroad is in a heated competition for control of the passenger line in the Valley. Two rival railroads, both funded by out of state railroad companies, were fighting to lay down the most track and have the best passenger service in the Valley. During an expansion towards Roanoke, a passenger stop was established in Stuarts Draft. There was no depot or station, but people could still get on and off the trains quickly. This would allow people from Stuarts Draft to quickly board a train and go as far south as Roanoke, and as far north as Hagerstown, while rival Valley Railroad could only go from Staunton to Lexington.

Both railroads spent a lot of money very quickly to complete their lines first, but ultimately both would go bankrupt and be bought out by other railroads or disappear into the history books. The Shenandoah Valley Railroad had important connections and working stops and depots, which caught the eye of Norfolk and Western Railway. Norfolk Western bought out Shenandoah Valley Railroad in 1890 and a depot was built in Stuarts Draft in 1891, which expanded rail service to the area.

WHSV's Jacob Fife explores the story behind the former Stuarts Draft Train Depot. (WHSV)

In addition to increased passenger traffic, Norfolk and Western brought freight trains that could drop off supplies for local businesses, and could haul more items for export from local farms and businesses. Another important addition was the mail service. Mail trains were attached to the passengers trains, which ran multiple times per day, and could quickly haul mail to and from town.

Stuarts Draft saw quick growth along modern Draft Avenue. Businesses started opening along the road near the depot, the Dodge Hotel became a popular stop for travelers, and the trains brought people from all over who wished to live in this growing community. Before long, Stuarts Draft was one of the fastest growing communities in Augusta County.

The Norfolk and Western passenger trains that stopped in Stuarts Draft were the popular ‘Cavalier’ and ‘Pocahontas’ trains. These were very popular and iconic coaches that could connect to several major lines and stops inside and outside Virginia. While they wouldn’t be as popular as the iconic ‘Powhatan Arrow’, the passenger trains were still beloved.

While passenger trains were popular, there was another reason Stuarts Draft became an important stop for trains.

“Stuarts Draft became a water stop for the steam engines because of the purity of the water they put in the tower.” Randal Almarode, a Stuarts Draft resident, sad. “When the steam engines would stop to refill their water people would get off the trains and grab a bite to eat, visit shops, or stay at the depot and take in the scenery.”

Almarode said the Dodge Hotel was a popular destination for people because they could grab something to eat and talk with each other, they could learn about the local area, or they could get food that would be prepared for them to pick up later and take back on the train.

“It could take 20 to 30 minutes to fill up the train.” Almarode said. “While that’s going on, the mail would be unloaded and loaded back onto the train.”

Stuarts Draft was also a popular place for people who wished to take photos or film trains going up the hill leaving the station. Almarode mentioned that photographers would get their picture and movie cameras and film the steam engines slowly going up the hill.

People moved to Stuarts Draft and started families, businesses, and the town began expanding towards Route 340, and away from Draft Avenue. Whistles from the Class ‘J’ steam engines became an every day thing in Stuarts Draft, and could reportedly be heard far away from the tracks. Things would soon change in Stuarts Draft.

Almarode said farmers used to transport things across the mountain and that instead of a shipment or trip taking days, it could be done in hours.

As the 1950′s went by, railroad companies across the country started switching from steam engines to diesel locomotives. Eventually, Norfolk and Western Railway were the last ones with steam engines offering mainline service, and the last holdouts were in the Shenandoah Valley. What was once a common sight and sound for people quickly became a memory, and this happened quickly for the people in Stuarts Draft.

Randal Almarode said he remembers when steam trains stopped coming through town.

“One of the things I missed the most was the sound of the old steam whistle. You miss that sound.” Almarode said. “Diesels just didn’t sound the same.”

Larry Cohron, a fifth generation resident, said he remembers in the late 40′s and early 50′s cattle being loaded onto a train at the depot and shipped to Baltimore and he described the depot as a busy, but quiet place.

“There was a storage room in the back, a little officer, and a reception or sitting area for passengers to sit and wait.” Cohron said. “My dad’s business would receive shipments at the depot and I would go there and pick them up.”

As Norfolk and Western began switching to diesel locomotives, passengers trains started waning in popularity. In the 1970′s, Norfolk and Western would discontinue their passenger train service, and one of the early stations to lose their stop was Stuarts Draft. At first passengers were diverted to boarding and unloading at Waynesboro, but eventually the service was stopped altogether.

“They (Norfolk and Western) didn’t feel like they needed a depot in Stuarts Draft and computers and technology changed.” Cohron said. “The depot was given to the community, under the condition that the depot would be moved off railroad property. Everyone wanted to save the depot.”

Cohron said meetings were held to figure out a way to move the depot, but nothing ever materialized. Cohron said a church group tore the depot down and moved it to their camp because they had plans to rebuild it. It wouldn’t work out.

“They had a grass fire that spread to the pile of lumber, and the depot was totally destroyed.” Cohron said.

The depot, like the steam engines and passenger trains, was just a memory now. As the years went by, Stuarts Draft continued to grow along Route 340 with new businesses and neighborhoods popping up, but some people still held onto the memories of the old depot that helped make it all possible.

“My dad was down at the feed mill one day, and we walked over to the train depot and I really wanted to see a train. I convinced my dad to ask the trainmaster what time the train would come, and he said ‘Well it won’t be for a while’, and I never got to see a train.” Said Simon Kinsinger, a Stuarts Draft native. “That is my one distinct memory of the station, and probably the only time I was inside.”

Kinsinger said poultry farmers would load and unload grain from freight trains at the depot loading area, and that was the most busy part of the station from what he saw. Other people remember family members getting off of the passenger trains at Stuarts Draft.

“I had a relative that lived in Norfolk and her and her husband, we referred to them as aunt and uncle, would ride the train to Stuarts Draft.” Randal Almarode remembers. “I called it ‘Geneva’s Train’ because she rode from Norfolk to Stuarts Draft on the train. I remember walking up and down the platform and going up the steps to the depot.”

Norfolk and Western Railway turned into Norfolk Southern, and their freight trains still run on the tracks going by Stuarts Draft, but there aren’t as many as there used to be, according to Kinsinger.

“We have two north and south trains running regular, and sometimes you’ll see extras.” Kinsinger said. “At one time you could have as many as 16 trains a day, but now the trains just aren’t running like they used to.”

Larry Cohron said he has seen Stuarts Draft grow over the course of his lifetime and that he remembers how it all got started.

“The industry that we have today, the railroad had a big influence on it and on bringing people here.” Cohron said. “I have had the privilege of traveling, and there’s no place like Stuarts Draft.”

Simon Kinsinger said he thinks the memory of the depot should be preserved for future generations, so they can understand where they came from.

“To me it’s very important because of the people.” Kinsinger said. “I want my great grandchildren to know what their grandfather saw and what they missed. It’s a legacy that needs to be out there.”

Copyright 2024 WHSV. All rights reserved.